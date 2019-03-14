Technology

This new rideshare game could turn your next Uber into a 'cash cab'

HOUSTON, Texas -- Your next Lyft or Uber ride might win you some money. An interactive advertising and entertainment platform for rideshares has announced it will expand to the Houston and Austin markets - just in time for SXSW.

Maryland-based Play Octopus has already received thousands of applications from Houston and Austin rideshare drivers wanting the device in their vehicles, according to a press release. And expanding to Texas was an obvious move.

"As the leading rideshare advertising company in the country, expanding into Texas' ride-sharing scene is a necessary first step as we expand outside of the Northeast. Houston and Austin are both tech-driven cities that rely on rideshare for convenient transportation," says Cherian Thomas, the co-founder and CEO of Play Octopus.

