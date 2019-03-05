Technology

Houston-based 'Code Ninjas' classroom opens in Tanglewood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Children who love video games can do more than just play them. They can build their own.

The newest Code Ninjas celebrated its grand opening in Tanglewood on Sunday.

Code Ninjas is a place where children ages 7 to 14 years old can learn about coding, robotics and everything related to technology.

Along the way, they build confidence and make friends.

"We feel a sense of urgency to give not only our kids, but all kids exposure to this very important and critical subject at a young age," said Ellecia Knolle, one of the owners of the Tanglewood Code Ninjas location. "Because we know from personal experience, this is something they have to wait to be introduced to until high school."

Code Ninjas is a Houston-based company with franchises across the country.

