Technology

New app analyzes your texts to improve your relationships

A new app called Mei is the first mobile messaging app that includes an AI assistant designed to improve your relationships.

Mei uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to find out if someone is into you.

Right now the app is only available for WhatsApp. The app allows you to export messages to be analyzed.

The AI assistant looks for hidden sparks and gives you real-time intelligence as you chat.

It costs about $9 for each conversation analysis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytechnologyapp
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby dolphin found with shark bites receiving care in Galveston
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
4 intruders attack homeowner with gun and machete: constable
Scattered storms and heat in store for first day of fall
Stafford dancers stun crowd at historic "Howdy Modi" event
Friendswood High School senior killed in crash near Navasota
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
Show More
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter
Manvel shakes up VYPE's new Class 5A rankings
PLAYOFFS! This is when you can get your Astros ALDS tickets
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
More TOP STORIES News