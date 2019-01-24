TECHNOLOGY

New Houston-based app aims to connect mothers using AI technology

HOUSTON, Texas --
Sometimes, to be a mom, is to feel utterly alone. Not every mom is the same, and it's tough for women to find the right support systems - people who are going through or have gone through the same struggles.

A new Houston-based app, Social Mama, is providing a solution. The technology uses artificial intelligence and data collection to learn about its users and match them to other users based on their location and specifications. "It's like online dating, but for mothers," co-founder Amanda Ducach says.

"The social impact of the product is so important," Ducach says. "I can't explain to you the isolation and the problem that exists in motherhood. I was completely unaware of it before I started the company."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
