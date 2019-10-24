Technology

Netflix ramping up efforts to prevent password sharing

Netflix is ramping up efforts to stop users from sharing account passwords.

The streaming service says it is looking for ways to limit password sharing.

Right now, multiple users can share one account by setting up different viewing profiles while using one login.

According to a survey done by Magid for CNBC, just under 10% of Netflix users do not pay for their accounts.

"The cat is out of the bag," said Jill Rosengard Hill, executive president at media research firm Magid. "I wish I had a solution, because it's really hurting the business model and monetization of these premium high value services."

And 35% of millennials share passwords for streaming services, the study revealed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymoviestelevisionnetflix
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Crash with school employee sends student flying in the air
Verlander done 2 batters into seventh inning
Meet the man who trains George Springer and other MLB stars
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
Show More
ABC13 Evening News for October 23, 2019
Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William
Accused robber arrested in deputy constable's shooting
Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
More TOP STORIES News