nasa

NASA announces launch date for 1st manned flight from US in nearly 10 years

In this image released by NASA, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, ready for launch, sits on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP)

FLORIDA -- NASA and SpaceX have announced the date for the first flight with astronauts launching from U.S. soil in nearly 10 years.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will lift off in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of a Falcon 9 rocket on May 27. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The astronauts will stay at the International Space Station for the mission.

Behnken will be the joint operations commander for the mission, responsible for activities such as rendezvous, docking and undocking. Hurley will be the spacecraft commander for Demo-2, responsible for activities such as launch, landing and recovery.

The duration of the mission is to be determined.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyspacexnasaspace
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
Astronauts say they wish they had this restaurant's food in space
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: "Houston, we've had a problem"
'Houston, we've had a problem': Remembering Apollo 13 at 50
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott reveals phases of reopening Texas
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Harris Co. emergency managers working on 47th straight day
Texas Medical Center reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Protesters rally outside governor's mansion
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Eat local in the Bay Area to win $150 gift card
Show More
Several Kemah PD officers to be laid off
FBI arrests former model after abducted child was rescued
2 big Texas cities latest to issue $1K fines for not wearing masks
Heat, humidity, and showers today, storms this weekend
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News