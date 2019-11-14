Technology

Motorola to release classic Razr phone with foldable screen in January

NEW YORK -- Motorola is bracing for the future by returning to the past. The company is adapting its historical flip-phone design for a smartphone with a foldable screen.

Samsung, Huawei and others have phones that fold like a book and offer a double-sized display when unfolded.

Motorola's new Razr phone, on the other hand, will be smaller than a regular smartphone until unfolded to its full 6.2 inch size.

The idea is to make the phone more compact for carrying and storing when folded and not in use.

People have been upgrading smartphones less often as innovation slows down.

The phone industry has been looking to foldable screens as a way to revive sales, though they are still niche products.

The phone will launch in the U.S. in January starting at $1,500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymotorolasocietycellphoneu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Semi slams into Greyhound bus with passengers inside on I-45
UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
Prepare for a cold, cloudy, and wet Thursday
Cries for help heard as plumber died in trench cave-in
100-mph chase ends with driver in stolen truck crashing in pond
ABC13's Morning News
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
Show More
'The 13th Man' revisits the deadly Texas A&M bonfire
Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's sign in Ohio
Get a free coffee with Starbucks' 2-for-1 deal Thursday
World Diabetes Day: 38 million more adults diagnosed than in 2017
Video shows jail sexual assault that led to prosecutor's firing
More TOP STORIES News