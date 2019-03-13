Facebook, Instagram down: Users seeing 'failed to load' message

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.
According to Facebook for developers, this is a partial outage.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told ABC News.
Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).
