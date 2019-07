Instagram crash 2019: Photo-sharing app normal again after 5xx server error, refresh errors

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) June 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- Instagram has come back to life after an outage that left users unable to refresh the popular photo-sharing app for over an hour.The app and website appeared to be back to normal for most users just after 7 p.m. ET.An Instagram spokesperson later confirmed that the interruption had ended, saying in a statement, "Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We are now fully recovered and apologize for the inconvenience."Around 6 p.m. ET Thursday, #InstagramDown began to trend on Twitter as users noted the Facebook-owned app seemed to be experiencing an outage. Many users reported seeing a "Could not refresh feed" message when they attempted to reload the Instagram app on their phone. We received a similar message trying to access the app from Southern California.During the same period, Instagram's website also returned a "5xx Server Error" message and a generic Facebook error message when accessed on a desktop computer.Down Detector, a website where users can submit outage reports, lit up during the interruption with more than 50,000 Instagram outage reports . The service's live outage map included reports from all over the world.Instagram and sister services Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp experienced a nearly day-long outage in some areas in March that Facebook said resulted from a "server configuration change."