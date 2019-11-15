hulu

Hulu increasing price of its live streaming plan next month

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cord cutters are going to have to pay a little more for Hulu's live television service.

It was announced on Friday the price is jumping from $45 a month to $55.

RELATED: Disney Plus hits 10 million subscribers in 1 day

The change kicks in next month.

Hulu says the increase will allow it to keep "delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience" for its subscribers.

This announcement comes just days after the Disney+ streaming service rolled out.

Disney is one of the companies that owns Hulu, and is the parent company of ABC and this station.
