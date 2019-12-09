esports

Houston university among those tapped for new ESPORTS deal

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston ESPORTS platform has announced that four universities - including one in town - have made moves to optimize the company's technology.

Texas A&M University, the University of Texas - Austin, Louisiana State University, and Houston's own University of St. Thomas have made a deal with Mainline. The company, which just closed a $9.8 million series A round, is a software and management platform for esports tournaments.

The four schools will use the software to host and grow their on-campus esports communities, according to a news release.

For more on this story, please visit Houston.Innovationmap.com.
