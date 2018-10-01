Houston council set to vote on sex robot brothel ban

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4306307" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to the Galleria area

As the owner of a sex robot business continues to iron out its permit to enter the Houston market, the city is preparing to vote on classifying the stimulation simulation shop under its current "sexually oriented business" ordinance.The city of Houston confirmed council members will vote on Wednesday to include "anthropomorphic device or object utilized for entertainment" under its definition for "adult arcades and mini-theatres" under the ordinance.The key vote, if approved, would stop anyone from having sex with one the machines inside the shop. It would also effectively ban businesses like Kinky Dolls from opening within 1,500 feet of "sensitive land uses," which includes churches, schools, daycare facilities, public parks and areas with 75 percent residential density.Mayor Sylvester Turner had already indicated he'd like to to regulate these businesses before they open in HoustonThe owner of Kinky Dolls indicated the shop, which was anticipated to open late last month, was being staged in the Galleria area.Eyewitness News learned through an inspection report by Houston Public Works that an office space on Richmond near Chimney Rock would be the expected location for Kinky Dolls.Last week, the opening hit a snag over allegations of deceptive permitting.The Toronto-based business also received pushback from an anti-human trafficking group, Elijah Rising, which argues that Kinky Dolls is a gateway to more heinous acts specifically targeting children.Kinky Dolls bills its wares for their human-like responses and sound.