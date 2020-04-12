Technology

Exponentially fewer robocalls received amid the coronavirus

The number of robocalls has dropped dramatically nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to YouMail Robocall Index.

A robocall is a phone call that uses a computerized auto dialer to deliver a pre-recorded message. People often associate them with political and telemarketing phone campaigns.

Americans received fewer than 700 million robocalls in March than in February.

To be exact, there were 4.1 billion calls in March, or about 132 million received a day during that month.

Although it may sound like a lot, in February, American households received 4.8 billion.The most robocalls recorded in a month was 5.7 billion last October.

YouMail also ranked Houston in the top 20 cities with the most robocallers in March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce initiative to reopen businesses
How blood from cured COVID-19 patients may save lives
Man charged with killing woman police say is his mother
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Texas Workforce Commission expands hours to meet demand
Enjoy chilly mornings and nice afternoons this week
Spring family helping elderly neighbors during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Tarvaris Jackson, who won Super Bowl with Seattle, dies at 36
Police trying to figure out how dad died in fight with son
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
This is how the Rockets came in clutch for hospital workers
Man coughs on deputies, says he wishes they got COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News