Cyber security experts say the way you hold your cell phone could make it more vulnerable to hackers.Motion sensors in phones and other devices capture actions such as typing, scrolling and how you hold the phone.Hackers can use malicious programs to tap into that sensor data and then figure out your PIN and passwords. Researchers actually analyzed the movement of a phone and then cracked a four-digit PIN 70 percent of the time on the first try.Phone manufacturers are trying to find a solution for the problem.