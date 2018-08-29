TECHNOLOGY

How you hold your cell phone could put you at risk for hacking

EMBED </>More Videos

How you hold your cell phone could put you at risk for hacking

By
Cyber security experts say the way you hold your cell phone could make it more vulnerable to hackers.

Motion sensors in phones and other devices capture actions such as typing, scrolling and how you hold the phone.

Hackers can use malicious programs to tap into that sensor data and then figure out your PIN and passwords. Researchers actually analyzed the movement of a phone and then cracked a four-digit PIN 70 percent of the time on the first try.

Phone manufacturers are trying to find a solution for the problem.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycellphonesmartphoneshackingsecuritycyberattack
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
A coffee delivery drone could predict when you need caffeine
Use these apps to keep an eye on your teen's driving
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
More Technology
Top Stories
1 killed in crash after Jeep slams into car on East Freeway
'I screwed up' Katy teen who allegedly made threat out of jail
Tropical downpours moving into Houston area
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
Worker taken to hospital after getting arm stuck in machine
Homeowner shoots suspect who kicked in door
Family finds man dying from gunshot wound in NE Houston
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
Show More
11-year-old dies after being left in hot car in her driveway
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
Get paid to eat avocados for health study
'Stinging cold' winter for Texas, says Farmers' Almanac
Teen found alive in basement year after seeing his dad killed
More News