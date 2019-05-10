Technology

Google debuts new gender-neutral emojis

By Andrea Berry
Google is launching a new feature designed to make the digital world more inclusive.

The internet giant debuted gender-neutral emojis on Tuesday as part of the launch of Android Q Beta.

Those who have one of these phones can download the Beta now. For everyone else, they will be available with the official release of Android Q later this year, a Google spokesperson said.

The latest release includes 53 new non-binary designs. The emojis will feature curly, chin-length hair. In some cases, Google has tweaked the outfits to ensure the emojis appear gender-neutral.

"It is an impossible task to communicate gender in a single image," a Google designer told Fast Company. "It's a construct. It lives dynamically on a spectrum."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyemojisgender identityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
Cinco Ranch home ransacked while owner was out of town
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Jewelry maker accused of pawning $1 million in stolen property
Spring family's Hawaiian vacation ends in deadly crash
Loose tire slams into Jeep on the highway: Video
Major hemp producer moving into Houston coffee factory
Show More
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Woman who claimed Sonic made her sick facing fraud charge
Couple hunting for seashells finds live Civil War shells
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Join 'Screech' for '90s themed pub crawl in downtown Houston
More TOP STORIES News