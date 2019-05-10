Google is launching a new feature designed to make the digital world more inclusive.
The internet giant debuted gender-neutral emojis on Tuesday as part of the launch of Android Q Beta.
Those who have one of these phones can download the Beta now. For everyone else, they will be available with the official release of Android Q later this year, a Google spokesperson said.
The latest release includes 53 new non-binary designs. The emojis will feature curly, chin-length hair. In some cases, Google has tweaked the outfits to ensure the emojis appear gender-neutral.
"It is an impossible task to communicate gender in a single image," a Google designer told Fast Company. "It's a construct. It lives dynamically on a spectrum."
Google debuts new gender-neutral emojis
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News