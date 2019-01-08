TECHNOLOGY

Girl wins Doodle for Google contest with adorable dinosaur drawing

EMBED </>More Videos

If you logged onto Google on Tuesday you may have noticed the "doodle" -- a cute, colorful and interactive row of dinosaurs. Now, meet its artist.

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia --
If you logged onto Google on Tuesday you may have noticed the "doodle" -- a cute, colorful and interactive row of dinosaurs.

Now, meet its artist.

6-year-old Sarah Gomez-Lane, from Virginia, is this year's Doodle for Google winner.

Her drawing was chosen from the work of 183,000 children nationwide.

The theme of this year's contest was to draw what inspires you. Sarah chose dinosaurs because her dream is to one day become a paleontologist.

But she explains, it was a stormy day that gave her the inspiration to create.

"There was no work and no school because the power went out. So, the only thing we could do was do the Doodle for Google," Sarah said.

Sarah also receives a $30,000 college scholarship.
Related Topics:
technologygooglechildrenartVirginia
TECHNOLOGY
NASA spacecraft to take photos of Ultima Thule in flyover
Add abc13Houston on Snapchat
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
Get on-demand personal training from this Houston-based app
Houston city systems were hacked. Twice.
More Technology
Top Stories
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Santa Fe HS massacre suspect wants trial moved
Body found in pond identified as 7-year-old boy with autism
TIMELINE: Investigation into Jazmine Barnes' death
Seasonably cool temperatures return Wednesday
What we know about Jazmine Barnes' accused killers
Ride the rainbow to this unicorn-themed dessert bar in Houston
Show More
Kliff Kingsbury lands head coaching job with NFL's Cardinals
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney gets $1M to settle position dispute
Former MD Anderson pres. dies at 82 after brain cancer battle
Police shoot armed suspect outside hotel in SW Houston
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
More News