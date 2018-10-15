TECHNOLOGY

Facebook 'unsend' button could be on the way

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook to test unsend option

By
Ever wish you could take back a Facebook message? You may soon be able to do just that.

Reports have been circulating for a while that Facebook was testing an "unsend" button for Messenger. News of the feature first appeared back in April.

But now some users say they've actually spotted it on the Android Messenger app. The unsend button appears to be available only for a set time after a message is sent.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, already has an unsend option in its messaging section.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediainstagram
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Poaching pics from Internet can cost social media users
City bans sex with robots at shop planned for Houston
Don't search for these celebrities online
More Technology
Top Stories
BIZARRE SCENE: Man crashes into news van and steals cop car
LIVE RADAR: First fall cold front moves through this morning
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Mom who couldn't swim pulled from sinking car by witness
Woman throws 1-year-old to the ground in tantrum over beer
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $654M
Show More
ALCS GAME 2: Cole struggles as Astros fall to Red Sox, 7-5
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales
IT'S OVER: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson end engagement
2 boys presumed drowned just off Galveston
More News