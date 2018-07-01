U.S. & WORLD

Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature

Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 30, 2018. (WPVI)

Facebook is adding a feature that could help you avoid seeing posts about topics you want to avoid.

It's called "keyword snooze."

Users can select a post about a topic they want to avoid, whether it involves movie spoilers, politics or a sports event and choose keywords from that post.

Facebook will then filter out posts that use those keywords for the next 30 days.

However, you can't block ads.

So if you snoozed a movie title, you wouldn't see posts from friends about the movie but still may see ads to buy tickets.
