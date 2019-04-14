Technology

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp sites back up after massive outage

(AP Photos)

NEW YORK -- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were temporarily down early Sunday.

All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were affected by the outage.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook had been down since 6:30 a.m. EST in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in the northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines.

It appeared to be back up and running for most users by 9 a.m. EST.

An email requesting comment about what caused the outage was sent to Facebook.

#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter globally.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediainstagram
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
Cinco Ranch home ransacked while owner was out of town
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Jewelry maker accused of pawning $1 million in stolen property
Spring family's Hawaiian vacation ends in deadly crash
Loose tire slams into Jeep on the highway: Video
Major hemp producer moving into Houston coffee factory
Show More
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Woman who claimed Sonic made her sick facing fraud charge
Couple hunting for seashells finds live Civil War shells
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Join 'Screech' for '90s themed pub crawl in downtown Houston
More TOP STORIES News