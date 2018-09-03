The outage appears to be affecting users across the U.S. and Mexico, as people logging on to the site Monday afternoon were met with error messages.
Oh oh. Something is wrong with Facebook. There is an error going on with it. 😞— superdavebeastula (@Superdavebeast) September 3, 2018
Facebook just died— _bornaqueen (@Qweenpassion) September 3, 2018
Some Facebook users reported errors with the network's Messenger app.
My Facebook messenger is broken??? I tried reinstalling the app and now I lost all messages?— Angelie アンジェリ (@crazyangelie) September 3, 2018
Me, coming to twitter to see if Facebook and Instagram are down for everyone: pic.twitter.com/EYEAmtIn4O— Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) September 3, 2018
Users of Instagram and Whatsapp, both of which are owned by the social network, are also reporting trouble accessing the photo sharing and messaging services, respectively.
Facebook has not issued a statement on the issues, which began late Monday afternoon.
Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are down. How will I find decent memes and gifs now?? pic.twitter.com/pZ61eJvnnQ— Clarissa Lynch (@clarissa0516) September 3, 2018
Omg this is what happens when @facebook buys everything. #instagram #whatsapp all stop working simultaneously ahahahaha.— Rosie (@gotgluehwein) September 3, 2018