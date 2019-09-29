Technology

Elon Musk unveils new 'Starship' spacecraft to travel to moon, Mars

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas -- Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft that will take people to the moon or Mars.

Musk, SpaceX's CEO, made the announcement Saturday from a launch facility in Texas, while he stood next to the spacecraft.

The so-called "Starship" is expected to take off for the first time in the next month or two. It will reach 65,000 feet before landing back on Earth.

The company said on Twitter that the spacecraft will carry up to 100 people "on long-duration, interplanetary flights."



Musk said it's important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

Musk said Saturday's announcement came on the 11th anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.



On Friday, NASA, which has contracts with the company, tweeted it was time for SpaceX to deliver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyspacexelon muskmoontechnologymarsu.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Alleged deputy killer Robert Solis has lengthy criminal history
Blue mass held for Deputy Dhaliwal
Two HCSO deputies taken to hospital after exposure to unknown fumes
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Suspect given no bond in murder of Harris County Sheriff's deputy
Show More
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Woman douses man with gasoline during attempt to steal her car
Restaurant owner in Utah sprays cigarette smoker with fire extinguisher
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
More TOP STORIES News