TECHNOLOGY

Craigslist ends personal ads amid anti-sex trafficking legislation

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Craigslist is shutting down its personals section, a portion of its site with ads seeking romance or sexual connections.

It comes after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed an anti-sex trafficking bill that could hold the website and others responsible for illegal activity if it becomes law. The company says the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act seeks to subject websites to criminal and civil liability.

A message on the site says any tool or service can be misused and the company hopes it can bring them back "some day." Craigslist closed by saying: "To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness!"

The personals section will continue to be accessible outside the U.S as long as users can confirm they are 18.

It's not the first time Craigslist has cracked down on it controversial categories. In 2009, a section of the website known as "erotic services" was changed to "adult services." That section stopped listing ads entirely a year later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycraigslistonline chatonline datingbuzzworthyu.s. & worldinternet
TECHNOLOGY
Use these apps to keep an eye on your teen's driving
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Kroger rolls out driverless cars for grocery deliveries
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
More Technology
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Show More
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
More News