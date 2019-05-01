HTX

Children in Spring get step-up with new coding school

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- From phone apps, to hi-tech video games that kids are playing at home, none of it would be possible without the brilliant minds of developers. It's something 11-year-old Scott Davidson is interested in.

"When I grew up, I want to make games. Your imagination, you can just put it and make whatever you want," Scott said.

In order to be the programmers of tomorrow, boys and girls are learning about coding today. Susheel Philip is one of the co-owners of The Coder School which is opening in May.

"Coding is basically the language of the future. It's just like any other language, but you're talking to a computer and telling it what to do," Philip said.

To start off, students first learn about coding thorough logic and teamwork.

"And then on top of that, they learn languages and while they're having fun making games, they're actually learning a lot of the logic that coding entails at a higher level," Philip said.

Co-owner Sean Varghese added "another advantage of coding is, as children are growing up in today's day and age, it's becoming more and more routine. The kids have to use coding in school and even colleges."

The Coder School in Spring will celebrate their grand opening on May 18 and they're currently accepting students this summer for coding camps.

You can learn more at www.thecoderschool.com.

