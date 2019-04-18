Technology

Credit card skimmers found in SW Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are urging customers who have recently purchased gas at the Petrol Pump in southwest Houston to check their accounts.

The Texas Department of Agriculture issued a statement upon finding credit card skimmers at a gas station in the 12700 block of S. Dairy Ashford.

According to the department, three non-Bluetooth skimmers were found on Wednesday, April 17 on pumps three, four and five.

Houston police were able to remove the devices upon arrival.

If you paid at any of these pumps at Petrol Pump, authorities urge you to keep an eye on your bank statements.
