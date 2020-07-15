Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin spam hack

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West and Elon Musk are among the targets of an apparent Twitter hack Wednesday soliciting Bitcoin transfers.The tweets, which all contain similar wording, include a call to action for readers to transfer cryptocurrency that "will be sent back doubled.""Only doing this for the next 30 minutes! Enjoy," reads one tweet.Brands like Apple, Uber and HQ Trivia were also impacted. Many of the tweets were taken down within minutes of being posted.