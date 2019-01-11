AT&T set to stop selling users' personal data to companies

AT&T says it will stop selling all location data from mobile phones to brokers.The move comes in the wake of a report that companies are still selling that information to shadowy companies without customers' knowledge.Last year, AT&T and other carriers promised to stop providing location data to brokers.But AT&T made an exception for some services that, for example, help customers with roadside assistance or fraud protection. Now, the company says it will also end those sales in March.