AT&T set to stop selling users' personal data to companies

AT&T says it will stop selling all location data from mobile phones to brokers.

The move comes in the wake of a report that companies are still selling that information to shadowy companies without customers' knowledge.

Last year, AT&T and other carriers promised to stop providing location data to brokers.

But AT&T made an exception for some services that, for example, help customers with roadside assistance or fraud protection. Now, the company says it will also end those sales in March.
