Apple's 'Time Flies' virtual event unveils new Watch Series 6, iPad Air design

SAN FRANCISCO -- What has come to be somewhat of an annual, cultural event was forced to do something different for the first time in its history.

Apple unveiled new versions of its older products on Tuesday. One big difference: It was the first Apple product reveal in the iPhone era that wasn't done before an adoring audience.

This year's Apple Event, "Time Flies" was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shouldn't be a problem for the tech company that saw huge success from its recent stock split, and a record $2 trillion-dollar market value just a month ago.

The event began at 10 a.m. PT and was streamed live on Apple's website, Youtube channel, and on the Apple app for Apple TV.

Apple introduced a cheaper version of its smartwatch, its latest attempt to broaden the appeal of its trend-setting products while more consumers are forced to scrimp during ongoing fallout from the pandemic.

The scaled-down Apple Watch follows a budget iPhone that came out five months ago as the pandemic caused unemployment rates to soar. The Apple WatchSeries 6 debuts a Blood Oxygen feature that offers users more insight into their overall fitness. The new watch starts at $399 and comes in more colors and finishes. The Apple Watch SE will start at $279, the company says.

Apple also unveiled Fitness+ to arrive later this year, built for Apple Watch users. The feature will incorporate metrics from Apple Watch users' activity to offer a personalized workouut experience.

Apple took the wraps off the new discount watch in addition to a new high-end model, a next-generation iPad and a new subscription service.

The new iPad Air comes with a readjusted Touch ID button that lives in the top corner. It also comes in more colors and will be in stores next month, starting at $599. The eighth-generation iPad was also announced and it has a faster A12 Bionic chip and an optional case for schools. The starting price is $329.

RELATED:Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
A valuable tool in the fight against the coronavirus could be one you already own. In two separate studies, researchers at Stanford University and UCSF are now looking into whether or not wearable devices can help detect early signs of viral infections.



Rumors of a subscription plan dubbed 'Apple One' became reality. Apple One will bundle services like Apple TV plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage. Prices will start at $15 a month.

Word of the event quickly trended on Twitter Tuesday, with a customized 'like' feature anytime a Twitter user likes a tweet with the hashtag, #AppleEvent.

Some fans were expecting to learn more about the next model of iPhone, but that reveal is reportedly being delayed until a later October event, since production of the new model was pushed back by a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
