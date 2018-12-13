APPLE

Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple has announced plans to create a $1 billion, 133-acre campus in Austin, Texas. The tech giant will hire 5,000 employees for the new facility, with the capacity to grow to 15,000. (KGO-TV)

By
AUSTIN, TX --
Apple is expanding to Texas. The company made the announcement Thursday morning, saying it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin. The campus will cover 133 acres and Apple will hire 5,000 employees with the capacity to grow to 15,000 employees.

Apple says it's also establishing new sites in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City. It's also expanding current sites in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years. In all 20,000 jobs nationwide by 2023. Apple predicts its Miami office will double in size.

Apple will also invest $10 billion in U.S. data centers, with plans to spend $4.5 billion by the end of next year.

