apple

Apple apologizes, says contractors won't listen to Siri recordings without your permission

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is apologizing and changing the way humans review audio recordings made through the company's Siri digital assistant.

The company already suspended the practice following the discovery that Apple and other major tech companies have been doing this.

RELATED: Amazon reportedly gave employees access to location of Alexa users

Apple now says only Apple employees, not contractors, will review the audio when the program is resumed this fall. And Apple reiterated that it won't be enabled by default. Rather, users will have to choose to participate.

In its blog post Wednesday, Apple said the company wasn't living up to its ideals.

Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple have had people review audio recordings of users' interactions with artificial intelligence assistants in order to improve the services. But users aren't typically aware that humans and not just computers are reviewing audio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycupertinotim cookiphoneapplecellphoneu.s. & worldmobile appartificial intelligence
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
California girl says iPhone caught fire
Suspects crash truck into Highland Village Apple store again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in head on Facebook Live
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Houston Idol auditions bring out dozens of hopefuls to Humble
Astros surprise passengers at Houston's IAH airport
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Matthew McConaughey joins Univ. of Texas as film professor
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Show More
Gov. Abbott plans to end long wait line at DPS centers in Texas
Scattered afternoon storms through Friday
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
See how Disney's Star Wars immersive hotel will look
Survey: 20 percent of schools give kids less than 20 minutes for lunch
More TOP STORIES News