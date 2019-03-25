apple

Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services

EMBED <>More Videos

Apple is expected to announce it's jumping into the subscription business with a TV bundle, a news service and possibly even video games.

By Jobina Fortson
CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is expected to announce it's jumping into the subscription business with a TV bundle, a news service and possibly even video games.

The video streaming service will compete with other services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. According to the Wall Street Journal, in addition to original content, users can subscribe to networks like HBO, Showtime and Starz for example and there would be a monthly fee.

The Wall Street Journal confirmed it was a part of 200 magazines and newspapers that will be available for $9.99 a month through Apple News.

It's possible Apple will also unveil a gaming subscription and credit card, but there are very little details available about that right now.

Apple will be streaming this event today at 10 a.m. PT from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologytim cookhuluentertainmentbusinesstelevisionnetflixappleapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Apple Watch could detect irregular heartbeat, study says
Scorpion pizza added to rodeo's food list
Man finds saved game, letter from late father on Apple IIe
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
TOP STORIES
Extra counselors at Pearland ISD after librarian's murder
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday
3 men injured after shootout outside east Houston home
Family suffers extreme stalking through service calls
Health experts push for higher tax on sugary drinks
Rockets clinch playoff spot for 7th season in a row
Show More
UH headed to Sweet 16 for first time since 1984
The 60: UH celebrates advancing with Super Soaker in locker room
Texans accused in 'Varsity Blues' scandal to appear in court
Dr. Dre criticized after bragging of daughter's USC acceptance
Juvenile charged in shooting death of infant: Sheriff
More TOP STORIES News