A coffee delivery drone could predict when you need caffeine

Your cup of Joe could soon be coming to you by drone.
IBM has filed a new patent for a device that will deliver coffee by air when it decides you need caffeine.
The technology includes a device that can track energy, blood pressure and even your pupil size.
If you need an energy boost, the drone will bring you a hot cup of coffee.
Right now, it's just an idea, so there's no word on when or if the service will be available.
