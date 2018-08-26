A coffee delivery drone could predict when you need caffeine

TECHNOLOGY

A coffee delivery drone could predict when you need a caffeine boost

Your cup of Joe could soon be coming to you by drone.

IBM has filed a new patent for a device that will deliver coffee by air when it decides you need caffeine.

The technology includes a device that can track energy, blood pressure and even your pupil size.

If you need an energy boost, the drone will bring you a hot cup of coffee.

Right now, it's just an idea, so there's no word on when or if the service will be available.
