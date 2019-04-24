PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena ISD teacher's aid has been charged for allegedly throwing a plastic block at a 6-year-old student with special needs.
According to court documents, Jennifer Salizar struck the child in the head inside a Golden Acres Elementary classroom.
Pasadena ISD interviewed another aide who said she witnessed the incident.
She said in addition to this situation, the suspect also had another incident with a separate child where she sprayed that child in the face with chemical spray.
The teacher's aide alleges Salizar told her the student "had to learn."
The witness told the court that she would allegedly poke and pinch the young victim.
A third witness alleges a third child was deliberately hit with a chair, causing the child to cry and leave bruises on the child's legs.
Pasadena ISD released a statement saying, "Pasadena ISD takes all allegations of employee misconduct very seriously. On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, a student at Golden Acres was taken to the nurse for an injury. Parents were immediately notified to pick up the child. Further, investigation revealed that the student identified a teacher's aide as the person who caused the injury. Pasadena ISD police began an investigation and found there was sufficient evidence to present to the district attorney. The Harris County DA's office issued an arrest warrant for the teacher's aide. The teacher's aide is no longer employed with Pasadena ISD. Pasadena ISD will take all necessary actions in conjunction with state law and board policy throughout this process. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call Pasadena ISD Police at 713-740-0200."
Pasadena teacher's aide arrested after throwing plastic block at special needs student
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News