Pasadena teacher's aide arrested after throwing plastic block at special needs student

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena ISD teacher's aid has been charged for allegedly throwing a plastic block at a 6-year-old student with special needs.According to court documents, Jennifer Salizar struck the child in the head inside a Golden Acres Elementary classroom.Pasadena ISD interviewed another aide who said she witnessed the incident.She said in addition to this situation, the suspect also had another incident with a separate child where she sprayed that child in the face with chemical spray.The teacher's aide alleges Salizar told her the student "had to learn."The witness told the court that she would allegedly poke and pinch the young victim.A third witness alleges a third child was deliberately hit with a chair, causing the child to cry and leave bruises on the child's legs.Pasadena ISD released a statement saying,