Teacher seen dragging 9-year-old student with autism by wrists down school hallway

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher is seen in a video dragging a student with austim by his wrists.

GREENUP, Kentucky --
A Kentucky school district says a teacher seen dragging an elementary student by his wrists on video no longer teaches at the school.

The student has autism.

The child's mother says her son had an outburst back in October. She says his special needs teacher ignored proper protocol and restrained her 9-year-old son the wrong way, leaving him with bruises and sprains.

"I was in shock, and I was very traumatized. I never want this to happen to another child," mother Angela Nelson told WSAZ.

Greenup County Schools Superintendent Sherry Horsley said in a statement Monday to WSAZ-TV that as soon as administrators became aware of the incident at Wurtland Elementary School, they contacted the student's parents, got medical attention for the child and reported the incident to child protective services.

Nelson says her son has also been diagnosed with other disorders and has limited speech.

The teacher is expected in court Wednesday, where she will be charged with fourth degree assault.

The school district has not released the teacher's name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcaught on cameraautismteacherKentucky
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Man exposed himself to jogger pushing baby in stroller: Police
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Shaq sends well-wish to Marine impaled in freak accident
Tire dumping in Fifth Ward becoming problematic for residents
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
Show More
METRO considering 3-person HOV lanes
Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff
Trump invokes slain California officer, calls him 'American hero'
Digital Deal of the Day
Family of Boy Scout killed by falling tree sues Scouts group
More News