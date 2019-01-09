GREENUP, Kentucky --A Kentucky school district says a teacher seen dragging an elementary student by his wrists on video no longer teaches at the school.
The student has autism.
The child's mother says her son had an outburst back in October. She says his special needs teacher ignored proper protocol and restrained her 9-year-old son the wrong way, leaving him with bruises and sprains.
"I was in shock, and I was very traumatized. I never want this to happen to another child," mother Angela Nelson told WSAZ.
Greenup County Schools Superintendent Sherry Horsley said in a statement Monday to WSAZ-TV that as soon as administrators became aware of the incident at Wurtland Elementary School, they contacted the student's parents, got medical attention for the child and reported the incident to child protective services.
Nelson says her son has also been diagnosed with other disorders and has limited speech.
The teacher is expected in court Wednesday, where she will be charged with fourth degree assault.
The school district has not released the teacher's name.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.