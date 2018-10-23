Teacher fired after physically kicking student out of class

A South Carolina elementary school teacher was fired after video showed her kicking one of her students on school surveillance video earlier this month.

Students told authorities that teacher, Tierra Walker, physically removed the 11-year-old boy out of his chair and onto the floor for being disruptive during class.

Students said Walker dragged the boy across the floor in front of them and left him in the doorway.

The boy attempted to re-enter the class but Walker had locked the door, according to police. Walker has since been fired, according to Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner.

The boy's mother, Taneisha Johnson, told police that she wanted to press charges against Walker for assaulting her son. Maj. John Grainger of the Goose Creek Police Department said the assault took place because the boy reportedly refused to leave the room after getting in trouble for not listening and making animal noises.
