TEACHER ARRESTED

Teacher accused of forcibly cutting student's hair while singing 'Star Spangled Banner' charged

Visalia teacher now in jail after forcibly cutting student's hair while singing Star Spangled Banner

By Ricky Courtney
VISALIA, California --
A high school teacher has been charged with six misdemeanors after forcibly cutting a student's hair in class.

Video surfaced Wednesday showing 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger chasing students with scissors between desks, all while belting out the "Star Spangled Banner" at University Preparatory High School.

The video continues to show Gieszinger grabbing at another girl's hair before everyone makes a run for it out of the classroom.

On Friday, Gieszinger was charged with two counts of battery, two counts of willful cruelty to a child, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of assault.

Days before the strange episode in Gieszinger's classroom, students said the science teacher was already showing signs of odd behavior.

On Thursday, the Tulare County Office of Education released a statement saying that Gieszinger will not return to her classroom, where she has worked since August.

Geiszinger is being held at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on $100,000 bail.

If convicted on all charges, Gieszinger faces more than three years in jail.
