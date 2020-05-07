HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Moms Blog shared some thoughtful ways to celebrate teachers this year.
Use social media
Post a photo or video message from your kids or even have them share a memory of their time with their teacher.
Treats and Sweets
You can also treat your teacher to lunch or some sweet treats. Coordinate a time to have a catered meal or cookies delivered to your teacher.
Gift Cards
Gift Cards -- this might be one of the easiest and most appreciated gifts. Electronic gift cards make delivery extra easy. Bonus points if you get a card from a locally-owned business.
Say it with flowers
Have flowers delivered. Nothing brightens up a space like a fresh bouquet. It will be a simple reminder of how much your teacher is cared about.
Decorate!
Tie a ribbon with your child's school colors around a tree in your front yard or get together with the community and place ribbons around the neighborhood.
Or simply send an email or hand written note, a simple thank you goes a long way. Include photos of your kids -- teachers miss seeing the children!
RELATED: The ultimate guide to Houston summer camps
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.
Houston Moms Blog shares unique ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More