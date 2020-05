Houston Moms Blog shares unique ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Moms Blog shared some thoughtful ways to celebrate teachers this year.Post a photo or video message from your kids or even have them share a memory of their time with their teacher.You can also treat your teacher to lunch or some sweet treats. Coordinate a time to have a catered meal or cookies delivered to your teacher.Gift Cards -- this might be one of the easiest and most appreciated gifts. Electronic gift cards make delivery extra easy. Bonus points if you get a card from a locally-owned business.Have flowers delivered. Nothing brightens up a space like a fresh bouquet. It will be a simple reminder of how much your teacher is cared about.Tie a ribbon with your child's school colors around a tree in your front yard or get together with the community and place ribbons around the neighborhood.Or simply send an email or hand written note, a simple thank you goes a long way. Include photos of your kids -- teachers miss seeing the children!