CyFair ISD honors teachers with heartfelt virtual letters from students

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Teachers across the Houston area are working harder than ever before as they adapt to educating students online from their own homes.

On this Teacher Appreciation Day, the community is stepping up to recognize their hard work.

On social media, the hashtag "Thank A Teacher" shows us how life changing educators are right now.

Photos from CyFair ISD on twitter honor teachers across the district for their impact on students' lives.









Parents and students in CyFair ISD nominated teachers who are stepping up right now, even if students can't be right next to them in the classroom.

In some of the comments, kids are writing how much they love "zooming" with their favorite teacher and their tutoring sessions via Google Classroom.

Houston ISD interim superintendent Grenita Lathan also offered kind words to the hard working teachers of HISD.

"I want to thank you from switching over from brick and mortar to virtual classrooms. Thank you for counseling our students, thank you for loving our students. Thank you for being that parent when parents are not available. I want to thank you for your dedication and support of HISD students. Have a great teacher appreciation week."



To give a shoutout to your favorite educator making a difference, post on social media and use the hashtag "Thank A Teacher."

educationcypresseducationhigh schoolschoolcoronavirusteachercoronavirus texasteacherscovid 19
