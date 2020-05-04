CyFair ISD honors teachers with heartfelt virtual letters from students

Wow -- we asked you to share some ♥ for our CFISD educators during #TeacherAppreciationWeek and you responded with hundreds of nominations! So .... we're going to start the week a little early. 😊 #ThankATeacher 👩‍🏫👨‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/Y6OWdH18h8 — Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (@CyFairISD) May 2, 2020

.@CFISDAndre teacher Teri Butler is making a difference!

WatchDOG dad Clifton: "I couldn't believe the amount of commitment she shows to her students & the level of understanding she shows."



Parent Stephanie: "She's helped my daughter come out of her shell & grow! #ThankATeacher pic.twitter.com/LsCXzixLvA — Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (@CyFairISD) May 4, 2020

.@BridgelandCFISD parent Jennifer thanks teacher Nancy Hines: "Ms. Hines is kind, encouraging, & a fantastic teacher. Our daughter has greatly increased her artistic skills as a result of her understanding of what she teaches & where her students' strengths lie." #ThankATeacher pic.twitter.com/oh1YcCZq2w — Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (@CyFairISD) May 4, 2020

WTG @TippsElementary teacher Christal Bordovsky!



David, parent: "Ms. Bordovsky has stepped up during COVID-19 & made sure the student as well as me totally understand what is needed. Such a joy."



Zachary, student: "Ms. Bordovsky makes science fun!"#CFISDspirit #ThankATeacher pic.twitter.com/5A0GJXqWfm — Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (@CyFairISD) May 3, 2020

Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off tomorrow in #HISD! We hope you'll join us in CELEBRATION 🎉 all week! Get ❤️ 👍 EMOJI-tional 😍 🎉 with us using a different emoji theme each day! Share your story with us using #ThankAnHISDTeacher! https://t.co/JG0S8bpBD9 pic.twitter.com/AhhZ3KX3TQ — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) May 3, 2020

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Teachers across the Houston area are working harder than ever before as they adapt to educating students online from their own homes.On this Teacher Appreciation Day, the community is stepping up to recognize their hard work.On social media, the hashtag "Thank A Teacher" shows us how life changing educators are right now.Photos from CyFair ISD on twitter honor teachers across the district for their impact on students' lives.Parents and students in CyFair ISD nominated teachers who are stepping up right now, even if students can't be right next to them in the classroom.In some of the comments, kids are writing how much they love "zooming" with their favorite teacher and their tutoring sessions via Google Classroom.Houston ISD interim superintendent Grenita Lathan also offered kind words to the hard working teachers of HISD."I want to thank you from switching over from brick and mortar to virtual classrooms. Thank you for counseling our students, thank you for loving our students. Thank you for being that parent when parents are not available. I want to thank you for your dedication and support of HISD students. Have a great teacher appreciation week."To give a shoutout to your favorite educator making a difference, post on social media and use the hashtag "Thank A Teacher."