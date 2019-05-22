Teacher resigns after threatening to shoot up school, sheriff says

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina -- An Orange County Schools teacher faces felony charges after she threatened to shoot up the school where she worked, according to the sheriff's office.Investigators said Kristen Thompson abruptly resigned last Friday from her position at Pathways Elementary School.After her resignation, other teachers disclosed that she had made threats to shoot up the school.Thompson was arrested Tuesday and charged with communicating a threat of mass violence.She received a $1,000 secured bond."This situation is being handled by law enforcement with the safety of our students and school staff as our utmost concern," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "Meanwhile, this situation is also being dealt with by school leadership as a personnel issue as well as a safety one. As such, the principal and other administrators are strictly forbidden by law from sharing information about the case. A threat of school violence is understandably unsettling for the community. Please know that the school and law enforcement are working together as a team to ensure the last few weeks of the school year are safe and productive for our students."