Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl

On Wednesday, a subcommittee of the Vineland Public Schools Board of Education met in a closed-door session to discuss the matter.
Officials tell WPVI-TV no decision was reached.
On September 20, the station reports that school officials were made aware of what they say was an "offensive and unacceptable" social media post made by the teacher.
WHERE IS DULCE? New video released by her mother shows the 5 year old playing on a phone two days before she went missing.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 26, 2019
LATEST—-> https://t.co/d20urtaGXT@6abc pic.twitter.com/9uxqFOrUcf
The president of the Vineland Education Association said the educator in question is a member of their organization and has been provided an attorney for representation.
He also added that all members have been reminded to be mindful of what they share online.
Vineland Public Schools released this statement on the matter:
"At about midday on Friday, September 20, Vineland Public Schools was made aware of an offensive and unacceptable social media post allegedly made by a district employee.
Central Administration began an immediate investigation and discovered the post was made by a teacher.
Appropriate action was taken.
An outcome will be reached after consultation with the Board of Education's Personnel Committee and legal counsel."
Dulce Alavez has been missing for more than a week.
WATCH: Last images of Dulce Maria Alavez before she went missing