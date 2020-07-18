Pedestrian struck and killed in morning crash in north Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a vehicle in north Harris County Saturday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Veterans Memorial near TC Jester.

The body of an adult Black male was found and appeared to have been hit, deputies said.

Investigators need your help to find the driver involved. Contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 832-927-6200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar accidentpedestrian killedaccidentinvestigationpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Appeals court overrules judge on in-person state GOP convention
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
A look back: John Lewis talks to ABC13 about 'Bloody Sunday'
A few showers this weekend, even more rain next week
Religious private schools exempt from orders to close, Texas AG says
Ft. Hood holds memorial for Vanessa Guillen on base
Patients wait for hospital beds, as staffing improves
Show More
Watching the Gulf next week
Despite quarantine, domestic violence cases have gone down: HPD
TEA issues new guidance for Texas schools, parents, students
12-year-old gymnast wins on the mat and on social media
Bombshells and Flava added to Houston's 'accountability wall'
More TOP STORIES News