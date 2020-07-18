Pedestrian struck and killed in morning crash in north Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a vehicle in north Harris County Saturday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Veterans Memorial near TC Jester.The body of an adult Black male was found and appeared to have been hit, deputies said.Investigators need your help to find the driver involved. Contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 832-927-6200.