Bread Man Baking Co. offering discounted bread to the public

By Chaz Miller
Bread Man Baking Co., which was started in 2018 by Tasos Katsaounis, supplies bread to a large number of restaurants and hotels in the Houston-area, as well as Whole Foods.

When restaurants started closing their dining rooms as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Tasos lost business, but that hasn't stopped him from giving back to the community that has made his passion a success.

"A lot of people have lost their jobs and livelihoods," said Tasos. "Let's take real artisan bread to the community in this time of need. This is a time we have to take care of our own."

Bread Man Baking Co. will be hosting daily pop-ups where all of their bread products will sell for $5 each, which is a discount from their standard price. In addition, anyone in the restaurant or hospitality industry can receive a loaf of bread for free.

"It's the right thing to do," he says. "We're all in this together."

Pop-ups have been taking place at 11am at 14079 Memorial, but visit the Bread Man Baking Co. Instagram for daily updates.
