'Tarzan' actor's son fatally shot after stabbing mother to death, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA, California -- The son of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely is suspected of stabbing and killing his 62-year-old mother before he was fatally shot by deputies at his home Tuesday night, authorities said.

Ely's wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, was found with multiple stab wounds inside the home after deputies responded to reports of a family disturbance, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, was found hiding outside the home. Authorities said he posed an immediate threat, prompting four deputies to open fire and fatally wounding him.

No deputies were injured. It's unclear if Ron was home at the time of the incident.

Ely, now 81, had a range of television roles in the 1960s but was best known for playing the lead role in "Tarzan," which aired from 1966 to 1968, according to IMDB.

He also had recurring or guest roles in notable shows such as "The Love Boat," "Wonder Woman," and a revival of "Sea Hunt" in the 1980s.

Ely also hosted the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981. He had retired from acting in 2001, although he did have a role in a television movie in 2014.
