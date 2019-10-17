'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's son fatally shot by deputies after stabbing mother to death

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA, California -- The son of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely is suspected of stabbing and killing his 62-year-old mother before he was fatally shot by deputies at his home Tuesday night, authorities said.

Ely's wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, was found with multiple stab wounds inside the home after deputies responded to reports of a family disturbance, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, was found hiding outside the home. Authorities said he posed an immediate threat, prompting four deputies to open fire and fatally wounding him.

No deputies were injured. It's unclear if Ron was home at the time of the incident.

Ely, now 81, had a range of television roles in the 1960s but was best known for playing the lead role in "Tarzan," which aired from 1966 to 1968, according to IMDB.

He also had recurring or guest roles in notable shows such as "The Love Boat," "Wonder Woman," and a revival of "Sea Hunt" in the 1980s.

Ely also hosted the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981. He had retired from acting in 2001, although he did have a role in a television movie in 2014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaarresthomicide investigationhomicideu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babysitter accused of leaving kids who started fire alone arrested
Family demands answers after Alvin police killed man
Police search for suspect in rash of church burglaries
ABC13 Evening News for October 16, 2019
Game room security guard says he was shot 9 times by robbers
Klein Oak HS student hurt while 'car surfing': Sheriff
Girl believed to be bullied dies of apparent suicide
Show More
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Astros players explore New York City on their day off
Astros pitcher and reporter wife open up about pregnancy journey
Fall is back! Another cold front arrives Monday
More TOP STORIES News