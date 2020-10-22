Target will soon be opening a new location inside the Loop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7196261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Target says this is its fourth round of pay incentives during the pandemic to show workers continued gratitude during these unprecedented times.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The new Target store in the Shepherd Square Shopping Center located at 2075 Westheimer Road, will open Oct. 25, a company spokesperson confirmed.The store replaces a former Randalls grocery store footprint with 63,000 square feet and will be Target's fourth Inner Loop location.Target Corp. secured the lease for the location in February, before the COVID-19 outbreak, and is one of dozens of new locations slated to open in 2020 along with 300 store renovations this year, according to a company news release.This summer, the company also raised its starting wage to $15 an hour and gave frontline workers a bonus for working amid the pandemic.