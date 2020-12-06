Taqueria owner found shot and killed inside business in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a taqueria was shot and killed Sunday morning during a robbery just north of Tomball, according to Montgomery County sheriff's deputies.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on FM 2978 and Carraway.

Deputies said two men arrived at the restaurant and demanded money from the owner. That's when they shot the 37-year-old, investigators said.

The men ran off, but it wasn't clear which direction they headed.

There was no description of the suspects.

This is the third time the taqueria has been robbed, according to deputies.

