Tanker truck full of orange juice falls 40 feet off US-59 flyover in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Incredible bodycam video just released shows two Lufkin Police officers risking their own lives to save a driver from a tanker truck accident on US-59.Police say the crash happened early Thursday morning when a tanker truck fell off a 40-foot flyover, breaking into two pieces.The cab landed on the southbound lanes of Loop 287, while the tanker crashed onto the northbound lanes of US-59.When officers arrived at the scene, they cautioned other first responders to move away from the burning tanker out of fear it could explode.Officers Carter Willmon and Roger Ordaz tried to figure out what was in the tanker, but when they heard the screams of the injured driver inside, they rushed to help him, putting themselves in harm's way of a potential blast.Bodycam video shows the officers pulling Leslie Rodriguez, 60, from the demolished cab.While dragging the man to safety, his rescuers are told the driver was hauling orange juice inside the tanker.Rodriguez is recovering in a Tyler hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.