Tanker fire shuts down Highway 59 in both directions after crash in Wharton County

EMBED </>More Videos

Tanker fire shuts down US-59 in Wharton County (KTRK)

EAST BERNARD, Texas (KTRK) --
A fiery crash involving two tankers has shut down Highway 59 in both directions at CR 212 and CR 214 in Wharton County.

Pictures from ABC13 viewers show the thick, black smoke and flames shooting from one of the tankers after the collision.


The Wharton County Sheriff's Office says a second tanker truck rear ended the first one, causing it to burst into flames.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and DPS are working with Wharton County to divert traffic.



Wharton County has provided the following detours for drivers:
59 Northbound - FM 1161 to Hwy 60 toward East Bernard. Right on FM 2919 back to Hwy 59.
59 Southbound - FM 2919 from Kendleton toward East Bernard left onto Hwy 60. Stay on Hwy 60 toward Wharton and enter back onto 59 southbound at overpass.
Live traffic map
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesemi crashWharton County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News