Per Wharton County SO FB page; Major Crash US59 at CR 221. Both lanes on 59 closed at this time. Avoid area. FBCSO assisting Wharton & DPS divert traffic. Units directing SB59 traffic off to FM2919 N. Traffic can travel FM 2919 to 60N then to US90 &head W or take 60S back to US59 pic.twitter.com/3qwQyi1e7X — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 9, 2018

A fiery crash involving two tankers has shut down Highway 59 in both directions at CR 212 and CR 214 in Wharton County.Pictures from ABC13 viewers show the thick, black smoke and flames shooting from one of the tankers after the collision.The Wharton County Sheriff's Office says a second tanker truck rear ended the first one, causing it to burst into flames.There are no reports of any injuries.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and DPS are working with Wharton County to divert traffic.Wharton County has provided the following detours for drivers:59 Northbound - FM 1161 to Hwy 60 toward East Bernard. Right on FM 2919 back to Hwy 59.59 Southbound - FM 2919 from Kendleton toward East Bernard left onto Hwy 60. Stay on Hwy 60 toward Wharton and enter back onto 59 southbound at overpass.