My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting. — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018

"Sister Sister" actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband are looking for their missing niece following the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.A Pepperdine University suitemate of the couple's freshman niece, Alaina Housley, went on Twitter to say her friend was missing and offered a description of what she was wearing.Mowry-Housley responded by identifying herself as Housley's aunt and sought to contact the suitemate directly.Authorities say a gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff's sergeant, Wednesday night at the bar, which is popular among college students in the area.Housley's suitemate said on Twitter that Housely was among a group of women who went dancing at the bar and has not returned.Mowry-Housley's husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, also took to Twitter to ask: "Please pray if you believe....pray."