THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooting: Actress Tamera Mowry searching for missing niece

FILE - Actress Tamera Mowry attends the Wear Black and Give Back Pre-Oscar Party. (AP Photo/Phil McCarten)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
"Sister Sister" actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband are looking for their missing niece following the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

MORE: Radio call of initial moments after Thousand Oaks bar massacre
Law enforcement dispatch of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting



A Pepperdine University suitemate of the couple's freshman niece, Alaina Housley, went on Twitter to say her friend was missing and offered a description of what she was wearing.

Mowry-Housley responded by identifying herself as Housley's aunt and sought to contact the suitemate directly.

Authorities say a gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff's sergeant, Wednesday night at the bar, which is popular among college students in the area.

MORE: What we know about Thousand Oaks shooting suspect, Ian David Long

Housley's suitemate said on Twitter that Housely was among a group of women who went dancing at the bar and has not returned.


Mowry-Housley's husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, also took to Twitter to ask: "Please pray if you believe....pray."

