Police say a woman known as the "Tamale Scammer" has been arrested.Blanca Delarosa is accused of faking tamale sales for Grace Church in order to take money from elderly and disabled victims in Deer Park, La Porte, Pasadena, and surrounding areas.Deer Park Police Department said Delarosa is also accused of going inside victims' homes and stealing jewelry.They are asking anyone who may have been targeted by Delarosa to file a police report.