Suspect shot by police charged after being accused of assaulting METRO officers

One man is charged after an HPD officer can be seen taken to the ground in a video an eyewitness shared with ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Talmadge Blount, 47, was charged with two counts of allegedly assaulting METRO police officers on Saturday.

One of the officers was seen being taken to the ground, allegedly by Blount, in a video an eyewitness shared with ABC13. Another officer shot Blount several times during the incident, but he survived.

On Monday, METRO Assistant Chief Dennis Ribeiro said the public transportation system remains safe.

"The system is safe," Ribeiro said. "I understand we've seen some incidents. I think it's important to realize the incidents you're talking about, there's been five major ones in the last few months, those are isolated incidents. Very specific details to those incidents, it's not anything to generate a concern for the greater riding public."

RELATED: Argument between 2 strangers ends in deadly stabbing on METRORail, suspect now charged with murder

The high-profile incidents began with a shooting on a bus off Gessner in July. Then, on Nov. 22, one man stabbed other to death on the Purple Line platform on Rusk. The stabbing may be a case of self-defense and is headed to a Harris County Grand Jury.

Then in December, there's been a shooting on another bus, a baseball bat incident, and the assaults allegedly involving Blount from over the weekend.

However, when you look at the overall numbers, from October 2021 to September 22, METRO had a ridership of 55 million, with 607 major crimes. That means 1 major crime per 90,610 rides.

Ribeiro argues, that shows a very safe system.

RELATED: Man beaten with baseball bat at METRORail stop in north Houston, HPD says

"If you look at our crime stats for the last fiscal year, you'll see a trending down of major crimes which is Group A major crimes like assaults," he said.

Data provided by METRO shows major incidents fluctuate between 90 and 130 incidents a month but does not quite show a major down trend. However, they have also not increased.

Still, some major crimes remain unsolved. Earlier Monday, METRO released bus surveillance video of the December shooting at Harwin and Gessner. They are asking the public for help in locating the suspect.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says